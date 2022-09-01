Waterton Park club enjoys senior and junior success

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Walton club is no stranger to success, but it was trophy joy at the double in the Yorkshire Foursomes and Leeds & District Junior League Knockout on Sunday to add to league triumphs already in the bag.

Over the past eight years the Waterton Park scratch team have been in the Leeds & District Union of Golf Clubs Division One and were joint winners in 2020 and sole winners in 2021 plus this year.

In all Yorkshire Clubs in 2021 they were in Division Five when they leapt to Division One where they remain.

Waterton Park's scratch and junior team winners.

Waterton’s father and son team Gordon and Jack Owen played together in the finals of the Yorkshire Foursomes on Sunday and emerged victorious to continue the club’s success story.

Gordon has never been beaten in a league match around the Waterton Park course while his son Jack is now the club champion off a +3 handicap.

The Waterton Park Juniors team also played in the final of the Leeds & District Junior Team Knockout and made it more success with a fantastic victory.

Their own success is a double one as well as they have been crowned Division One league champions.

Jack Clements has been their star player as he has not lost a match this season