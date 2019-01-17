Headingley Stadium is recruiting staff to work at sports events including Cricket World Cup

Fancy working at some of the best sports events to be held in the UK this year?

Fancy working at some of the best sports events to be held in the UK this year?

Emerald Headingley Stadium is recruiting matchday and hospitality staff who will be on duty for the Ashes Tests and the Cricket World Cup this summer.



Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock says revamped Headingley will be world-class sports facility.



They'll also be working on a more more regular basis at Leeds Rhinos, Yorkshire Carnegie rugby union and Yorkshire County Cricket Club fixtures.



The work is mainly in the bar and catering teams.



Experience is preferred but not essential and training will be provided.



Email your CV and a covering letter to staff@headingleyexperience.com.