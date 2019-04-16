In Pictures: The 50,000th runner crosses the finishing line in Wakefield Thornes parkrun
Wakefield Thornes parkrun celebrated a significant milestone last Saturday when its 50,000th finisher crossed the line.
The popular 5k in Thornes Park was formed on September 20 2014 and going into last weekend’s instalment, 7,177 participants had completed 49,966 parkruns between them.
1. Parklife
A team of volunteers make Wakefield Thornes parkrun a success each week
2. Walk in the Park
Parkrun is a free event, open to all
3. Keep on Running
Last Saturday was the 225th Wakefield Thornes parkrun
4. Final Stretch
A runner closes in on the finishing line.
