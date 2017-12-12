Kear leaves Wakefield Trinity to take Bradford Bulls job

Wakefield Trinity’s head of rugby John Kear has left the club to take the head coach role at Bradford Bulls.

Former Wakefield head coach Kear, who led Wales at the Rugby League World Cup, left Batley Bulldogs at the end of the 2016 season for a second stint at Trinity, assisting head coach Chris Chester.

Kear said: “I have enjoyed every minute of my second spell at Wakefield. It was a very difficult decision to leave the club but the opportunity to become a head coach is a real allure, especially with the challenge of resurrecting what was a Super League club.

“I have had fantastic support from Michael Carter, Chris Brereton, Chris Chester, the coaching staff, staff and especially the supporters. It has been amazing and I cannot thank everyone enough.

“The club has a very special place in my heart and I look forward to seeing how far they go in 2018.”

Michael Carter said: “I am very saddened to see John leave us. We tried our very best to keep him, including offering him a further extension of his current contract, but I could see that John was itching to get that head coach tag again and I would never stand in the way of him doing that.

“I consider John a true friend and a gentleman and that friendship will continue.

“John will be welcome back to Wakefield at any time and I wish him and Bradford all the very best for the future.”