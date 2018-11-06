Leeds Rhinos: Frustrated Myler still thrilled by England experience

LEEDS RHINOS’ Richie Myler admits it has been “frustrating” not getting a look-in during England’s Test series with New Zealand but is thrilled with the squad’s success.

The scrum-half is one of six players in the 24-man squad who have yet to be used heading into the third and final clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Reece Lyne takes on Sam Tomkins during England training. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity duo Tom Johnstone and Reece Lyne, Myler’s former Warrington Wolves team-mate Stefan Ratchford, St Helens centre Mark Percival and Wigan Warriors second-row Joe Greenwood are the others.

However, clinical England have won both Tests so far, edging the Kiwis 18-16 in Hull and then taking the spoils 20-14 at Anfield on Sunday when Tommy Makinson scored a stunning hat-trick to clinch the series with one game to spare.

Wigan duo George Williams and Sam Tomkins were the half-back pairing in both contests and Wayne Bennett seems unlikely to change that combination in Leeds this week.

The revered coach spoke afterwards about the value of Test jerseys and how he is unwilling to give them away just “because I want to be nice to someone.”

Wakefield and England winger, Tom Johnstone. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

However, Warrington hooker Daryl Clark did come off with a rib injury during the second half in Liverpool so one place in the 17 could come up for grabs.

That said, captain Sean O’Loughlin still hopes to return after missing the second Test with a calf strain.

“It is frustrating not playing but the boys were tremendous out there on Sunday and in the game before as well,” said Myler.

“I think in these last two Tests they have shown what a great team spirit we have and how hard and how willing they are to work for one another.

“It’s great that we got the win and the rewards. Tommy got the accolades – I thought he was outstanding – but across the board everybody worked hard for each other and that is what they built the platform on.

“I’ve loved being in the squad and in camp. I’ve loved every minute. Hopefully we can finish off on a high at Elland Road.”

There is a real feelgood factor surrounding England now after not only beating the dangerous Kiwis here but also in the mid-season Test in Denver.

Myler, who played in the warm-up game against France after being a late call-up when Sam Burgess pulled out of the autumn internationals, hopes more high-class Test games can be confirmed for 2019.

He said: “Everyone wants to see that. And there is a lot of good stuff coming out of this squad.

“You’ve just got to look at the people who aren’t in it and aren’t playing yet see how we still delivered.

“These are great times for England and we’ve just got to keep winning now.”