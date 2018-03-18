Matches off: Castleford Tigers, Hunslet, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax, Yorkshire Carnegie and Leeds Force games postponed

Sunday match updates for Yorkshire clubs

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (Betfred Super League): Off.

Hunslet v Bradford Bulls (Ladbrokes Challenge Cup): Off.

NW Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers (Challenge Cup): Off.

Halifax v Oldham (Challenge Cup): Off. Rearranged for Tuesday, 7.30pm.

Yorkshire Carnegie v Ealing Trailfinders (Greene King IPA Championship): Off.

York City Knights Women v Leeds Rhinos Women (pre-season game): Off.

Leeds Force v Leicester Riders (British Basketball League Championship): Off.

Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions (Challenge Cup): On - pitch cleared by volunteers.

York City Knights v Swinton Lions (Challenge Cup, at Featherstone): On.

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams (Challenge Cup): On.

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles (Challenge Cup): On.

Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Wigan Warriors, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was one of seven matches involving Yorkshire clubs - in three different sports - to fall victim to the snow and ice.

A Tigers statement confirmed: “Due to adverse weather conditions today’s Betfred Super League fixture v Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle cannot go ahead.

“A pitch inspection took place at 10am today and the decision was made to postpone the game in the interest of both player and spectator safety.”

Tigers’ safety officer Ian Crawford said: “Postponing a game is never an option we take lightly and I must give praise to our groundsman Stuart Vause who really has worked so hard over the past week.

“The sheer volume of rainfall we had before the snow and sub zero temperatures overnight have left us with a frozen pitch and frozen terraces.

“We would never want to put anyone in danger while attending a match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle so postponing this match is unfortunately our only option.”

Tigers hope to confirm a new date for the fixture next week.

They already had one game in hand after their trip to Hull KR two weeks ago was frozen off.

Hunslet’s home Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Bradford Bulls was called off following a pitch inspection on Sunday morning as was Featherstone Rovers’ match at NW Crusaders and Halifax’s home tie against Oldham.

Halifax hope to stage the tie on Tuesday evening (7.30pm).

Yorkshire Carnegie’s game in the rugby union Championship, against Ealing Trailfinders at Emerald Headingley, was also postponed.

A club statement said: “With heavy snow on Saturday evening and icy conditions, which would impact upon travel conditions and spectator safety, the decision to postpone the game was made on Sunday morning to give Ealing Trailfinders and supporters advance notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank supporters in their understanding in this situation.”

Wakefield Trinity’s home Super League showdown with Widnes Vikings on Saturday evening was abandoned after 27 minutes due to snow.

The new Leeds Rhinos women’s team had hoped to play their first-ever game away to York City Knights on Sunday, but the pre-season match was called off for the second time.

Leeds Force had been due to face table-topping Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League at Carnegie Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon, but that was postponed due to “The weather and safety concerns”.

However, Batley Bulldogs say their home rugby league Challenge Cup tie against Leigh Centurions will go ahead.

York City Knights are set to face Swinton Lions at Featherstone, in a game switched from Bootham Cresecent due to a waterlogged pitch and Dewsbury Rams’ tie at Whitehaven and Sheffield Eagles’ at Barrow Raiders are also set to take place as scheduled.