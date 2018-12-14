Browne’s run of success continues at World Cup

Elliott Browne’s sensational year of tumbling medal success continued at the World Cup and the Loule Age Group Cup, in Portugal.

The Wakefield Gym Club star, still fresh from his silver medal at the World Championships and British Championships gold glory, represented Great Britain once again in a strong international field comprising teams from the likes of Russia, the United States, Ukraine, Canada, Japan, Belarus, China, France, Belgium, Australia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and hosts Portugal.

Elliott started in great form and breezed through the preliminaries to book his spot in the final.

Facing a great deal of pressure, the Wakefield tumbler remained calm and focused, producing error-free routines to turn the screw on the reigning European champion from Azerbaijan and the Russian world champion.

And Browne’s faultless displays certainly impressed the judges, propelling him to a magnificent silver medal and another podium finish in a world class competition.

In the age group section, Johnny Rimmer and Bobbie White continued Wakefield’s strong tradition in the competition, in which the club has produced many successful tumblers for Great Britain in the past.

An uncharacteristic mistake from Rimmer in the preliminaries nearly cost him the chance of making the finals but he did just enough to scrape through by securing the last qualifying place.

That early set-back didn’t deter him however and his world class performances and a perfect landing on one of his passes resulted in the highest mark for his routine and a superb silver medal.

White’s growing reputation as one of the most promising tumblers in Europe was bolstered by a sensational bronze medal.

She held her nerve in the preliminaries and produced an attacking display in the final that put great pressure on her more experienced opponents.

Wakefield Gym Club is based at Thornes Park Stadium, in Wakefield, with a world class programme and training sessions held six days a week.

