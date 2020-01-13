Consistency the key if Castleford Tigers aim want to win trophies - Mike McMeeken

Castleford Tigers forward Mike McMeeken believes that the 2020 Super League campaign will prove to be one of the competition’s most competitive in recent years.

The Tigers are determined to win one of rugby league’s two major finals, having come agonisingly close to doing so in 2017.

Mike McMeeken. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But to achieve such an aim, McMeeken insists that Castleford cannot afford to be off form for any fixture.

“Our main aim is to win something, I think everyone in the league will be wanting to win something this year,” he said.

“It is going to be a very tight league. Wigan have recruited well and you have got St Helens who are great at the moment.

“You have got Leeds who have also recruited well and Warrington are up there as well. But that is just to name a few, like you saw with Salford last year, they were a surprise team.

“It is going to be a tight league and everyone has got to be on week by week and we are looking to win something this year.”

He added: “We started to set a platform at the end of last year for what we wanted to do this year. We were disappointed with how it finished last year.

“But we have learned from our failures and with the players we have brought in, it is an exciting time.”

Castleford won the League Leaders’ Shield by 10 points in 2017 and, after a dramatic golden point victory over St Helens in the play-off semi-final, they looked set to end their wait for a Super League title.

But it ended in heartbreak instead of jubilation for Castleford, as Leeds Rhinos won their eighth Super League crown.

The majority of that squad are still with the Tigers and McMeeken feels that they have learned from that defeat.

He said: “I think we were pretty hurt from what happened in 2017.

“If we did get there again we would learn from our mistakes in that game and turn them into a positive.

“Since 2017 our aim was always to get to a Grand Final and win some silverware.

“Unfortunately we haven’t done it yet, we won the League Leaders’ Shield but now we want to get to a major final and win it.

“Either the Challenge Cup or the Grand Final, that is our main aim.”

Castleford open their 2020 campaign with a trip to Headingley to face Canadian club Toronto Wolfpack.

The Tigers also face the Wolfpack on January 19 for Michael Shenton’s testimonial match and McMeeken said of the transatlantic club: “For them to be playing in the top tier now, it is exciting.

“For them, the support over in Canada and for the competition as a whole it will be great.

“The players they are bringing in are exciting players, they are hungry players and they want to succeed in the game.

“If they keep on the rate they have been coming up then it is going to be exciting for Super League.”