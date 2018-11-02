Dominic hunts success in first professional fight

Ossett fighter Dominic Hunt will step into the ring to make his professional debut at the Doncaster Dome later this month.

The 27 year-old boxed as an amateur at White Rose Boxing Club, in Wakefield, and his success inspired him to train as a professional, initially at Brendan Ingle’s legendary gym in Sheffield and now at Junior Witter’s new gym in Rotherham.

Hunt (left) with Junior Witter (centre) and Chris Dutton (right).

Under the guidance of former world light-welterweight champion Witter, Hunt has high hopes in the pro ranks and wants to pass his first test with flying colours when he enters the Doncaster Dome ring on November 24.

Hunt said: “My fighting style is very fan friendly. Although I’m not the most technically-gifted boxer, I really pack a punch, which has come to my rescue in the past and I’ve been able to take people out with one shot to find a way to win when I’ve been down on the score cards.

“We are working tirelessly as a team to develop all the skills required to reach my goals in professional boxing. I am very realistic and understand how hard it is to make it to the top in this game, but with a former world champion in Junior [Witter] as my coach and a fantastic management and promotion team led by Stefy Bull, I’m in great hands to win titles and will give my all to repay the faith they have placed in me.”

Hunt recognises the influence that White Rose has had on his career, saying: “I’ll never forget my first session at White Rose Boxing Club as an overweight rugby league player.

“My friend Tom Chester who’s a coach down there talked me into giving it a go and he took me on the pads for the first time.

“I was out of breath after throwing a couple of punches.

“Fast forward a couple of years and I’m warming up in the Ingle Gym getting ready to spar with Kell Brook, ahead of his world title defence against Errol Spence Jr.

“After winning the Yorkshire Championship belt at light heavyweight and reaching the ABA national final for White Rose, I knew that the way I fight would be better suited to the professional game.

“After the ABA final I was invited down to the Ingle Gym by one of their coaches and spent 18 months down there learning all about the professional game from world champions and other high-level title-winning fighters, which I am very grateful for.”

He added: “It was great to team up with Junior Witter, after he gave me a boxing lesson one day in sparring.

“From picking his brains every time I could about all things boxing to him taking me on the pads for the first time, we worked day in, day out for months on going back to basics and getting all the fundamentals right that are so important in the professional game.

“His own gym in Rotherham is a great set up and I’m absolutely buzzing to announce my arrival on the professional scene.”