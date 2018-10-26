Hat-trick of medals in British Champs for Wakefield tumblers

Wakefield Gym Club’s tumblers won three British Championships medals, at the National Indoor Arena, in Birmingham.

Scarlet Parchment, qualifying in 16th place, tumbling superbly to claim fourth overall and Bobbie White, Theo Chapman, James Tatterton, Luca Carey, Will Finn all gained valuable experience.

Frazer Appleyard and Jacob Kelly both made the finals and climbed up the British rankings with fine displays but the stars of the show were Jonathan Rimmer, Elliott Browne and Lucy Costello, who won medals.

Costello and Rimmer took silvers while Browne’s world class routines earned him a brilliant gold and the title.