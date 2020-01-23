HOCKEY: Slazenger u10s girls’ magnificent effort in tournament

In Slazenger U10s girls A team’s magnificent effort in their Division Two tournament outing last weekend resulted in promotion to the top tier.

The youngsters travelled to Weetwood with an inexperienced squad, no goalkeeper and several players out with injuries.

Slazenger U10s girls A team

However, they stepped-up to meet the challenge with Rosie Mills dominating midfield and Millie Brierley and Sophie Holland both shining in attack and scoring fantastic goals.

Lauren Wood made some great runs down the right and was unlucky not to score, Thea Godson and Kate Eley were excellent in defence and Lorna Godson gave up her own opportunity to play outfield for the B team to play in goal.

Connie Fozzard made her debut with the A team and produced a superb display to earn the player of tournament award.

Slazenger U10s girls B team secured their place in the division with a spirited tournament performance in Adel.

Slazenger U10s girls B team

Heidi Wilson made her debut with the team and Amelie Satterthwaite played her first game in goal, producing a sensational display to earn player of the tournament.

Evie Barass also had a memorable tournament, netting her first goal for the team.