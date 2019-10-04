Hundreds join third annual Pontefract Half Marathon

Runners of all abilities met in Pontefract town centre on Sunday morning to run the town’s third annual half marathon.

The participants met at the Cornmarket to compete in the gruelling event, which covers more than 13 miles.

➡️ 37 photos from Pontefract half marathon

One of the event organisers, Michael Hirst said: “I really enjoyed being a part of the day, we put as much money and hard work into the event as possible.

“We really hope events like this will put Pontefract on the map.”

The course took the runners out of town and through Ackworth, Wentbridge and Carleton, before finishing at the Marketplace in Pontefract.

The runner who positioned first overall was Jonathan Walton of Leeds City Athletic Club. His finished with a record time of one hour and 12 minutes.

Michael said: “The man who finished first did extremely well.

“The weather was against him all the way and he still managed to set a record time.