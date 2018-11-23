Hunt raring to go ahead of first pro boxing bout

Wakefield lad Dom Hunt is “itching” to get into the ring ahead of his first professional bout in Doncaster tomorrow.

The Lupset-born boxer will fight on the card at ‘The Contenders’ show, held at the Doncaster Dome.

Dom Hunt (left) with trainer Junior Witter (centre) and Chris Dutton (right).

Hunt is trained by former world light-welterweight champion Junior Witter, at his gym in Rotherham.

And after a long and gruelling training camp, the 27-year-old is raring to go.

“I am just itching to get in the ring now,” he said.

“I have been training for 12 weeks solid now, I am just ready to go.

“I am ticking over in the gym with a bit of pad work to keep the hands nice and sharp, nothing strenuous.”

Hunt admitted that he knows little about his opponent for tomorrow’s fight but says that he has put full trust in his team to get him ready for his pro debut.

And he has promised to entertain those that will be there to watch him tomorrow evening.

He continued: “To be fair, I am never bothered who I am fighting. My coach and my manager have sorted an opponent.

“They have done the research for me, and Junior [Witter] has come up with a plan for who I am fighting and I will follow that.

“I have just done exactly what Junior has told me to do, we are all ready.

“I am not a natural mover or fancy boxer, I come forward, I am aggressive and I punch hard.

“I think my style is very fan-friendly, they are in for a treat.”

Hunt took an unconventional route into the sport and only put on a pair of boxing gloves in his early 20s.

He was previously a self-confessed overweight rugby player at Wakefield City before attending a training session at White Rose Boxing Academy in Wakefield approximately five years ago.

From that point he fell in love with the sport - despite the arduous nature of his first training session.

“One of my friends was a trainer at White Rose in Wakefield and he talked my in to going down and doing a few sessions,” Hunt added.

“I went down and was thinking what have I got myself in for here, it was so hard.

“I was probably about 35 kilos heavier than what I am now and after six months of training he asked if I fancied having a fight.”

Hunt won Yorkshire Titles as an amateur and also reached an ABA National final.

“I won the Yorkshire Title a couple of times with White Rose and got to a national final, they were really good to me down there,” said Hunt.

“I boxed a lad from Sussex in the national final and his style was completely different from my style.

“I thought as an amateur, that with my style, I would struggle to win titles because it is all about points scoring over three rounds. Whereas in the pro game, with the way I fight, I can break people down over a number of rounds.

“You don’t throw as many punches but your shots are a lot harder so I knew my style would suit the pro game more.”