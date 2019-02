In Pictures: Sandal get back to winning ways with Wilmslow triumph

Here are a selection of the best pictures from the game. Read more in Friday's Wakefield Express.

1. At Arm's Length Action from Sandal's win over Wilmslow. Scott Merrylees jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. All Smiles Action from Sandal's win over Wilmslow. Scott Merrylees jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Break Away Action from Sandal's win over Wilmslow. Scott Merrylees jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Try time Action from Sandal's win over Wilmslow. Scott Merrylees jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more