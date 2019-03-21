In Pictures: Wakefield and Slazenger rivals go head-to-head in hockey derby

The game remained scoreless going into the second half but the decisive moment came 15 minutes from time when Wakefield’s Simon Jones grabbed the winner.

1. Head to Head One goal proved decisive in Saturday's game Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Goal Scorer Wakefield scorer Simon Jones shoots on goal Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Derby Day Slazenger's Paul Chilton challenges Wakefield's David Willoughby Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Eye on the Ball Slazenger's John Meeson Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more