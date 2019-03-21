Action from Saturday's derby clash

In Pictures: Wakefield and Slazenger rivals go head-to-head in hockey derby

One goal proved decisive when Slazenger men’s 4ths made the short trip to Wakefield men’s 5ths in Saturday's Yorkshire Division Five South East derby.

The game remained scoreless going into the second half but the decisive moment came 15 minutes from time when Wakefield’s Simon Jones grabbed the winner.

