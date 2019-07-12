Legendary boxing trainer Floyd Mayweather Senior set to visit Wakefield gym

Floyd Mayweather Senior, the former trainer of undefeated five-division world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, is scheduled to appear at a Wakefield boxing gym on Thursday.

Floyd Mayweather Senior plays darts in a Manchester pub during his time as Ricky Hatton's (left) trainer. PIC: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

The legendary trainer, who won 28 of 35 professional fights at welterweight in the 1970s and 80s, will visit Chapel Rock Fight Gym in Wakefield on Thursday night.

The planned visit came about when Chapel Rock owner and pro boxer Mark Franks met Mayweather at an event in London last year.

The New York-born 66-year-old told Franks he would like to visit the Wakefield gym, and to Franks surprise Mayweather came through on his promise.

"Last year I was at a boxing show in London and I was talking to him and the promoter and he promised to come over and do some pads in my gym," said Franks.

Mark Franks after winning the southern area title.

"It is something I definitely didn't expect to happen. But I got a call from the promoter saying that he was looking forward to coming to my gym and would I be available next Thursday.

"And I said of course I would.

"So, he is coming to sunny Wakefield, via Las Vegas, I am sure it will be a bit of culture shock for him."

Franks added: "It is massive for my club.

"To have someone of that legendary status in my club, is just 'wow.'

"I never really thought he was going to come, I thought it was just idle talk."

Franks is a professional fighter himself, at the ripe age of 43, and has boxed in 11 bouts throughout a 15-year career.

The Wakefield-born fighter has had over 35 semi-professional fights, winning three British titles and the Yorkshire Southern Area title.

"I have retired a few times but I kept on coming back," he said.

"It is in our blood and you know are also helping youngsters turn their lives around.

"So for them to have someone like Floyd coming down, who they look up to and see on TV, is a big thing."

Mayweather has also trained former world champion Ricky Hatton, along with a number of other successful boxers.

Franks added: "When I first started my gym, I said it would be a dream to have a real star to come to the gym but you don't really believe that it is going to happen.

"They will be travelling from Bedford, which takes three hours in itself, and I am made up. It is a dream come true."