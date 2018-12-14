Maya’s starring role in first ever Box Cup event

She may have lost but White Rose Boxing Club’s Maya Robertson produced a dazzling display in England Boxing’s inaugural Women’s Winter Box Cup, in Manchester, last weekend.

The event was a massive success in showcasing the best in women’s boxing and more than 180 fighters from across Europe took part.

White Rose coach Richard Gillett with Tom Cooper.

Robertson, who is part of the England Development Programme, took on Elise Glynn, from Warrington’s Hook and Jab Boxing Club, in the final of the Youth Class A 57kg category.

Two-time European champion Glynn went into the bout as hot favourite, having chalked-up more than 30 wins in several years of international experience.

However, the Wrenthorpe teenager refused to be intimidated and took the fight to her opponent in three rounds of excellent boxing.

Robertson found a way inside her opponent’s jab and landed good combinations to body and head in a close fought contest.

Coach Richard Beaver with Arron Young.

At the final bell, Glynn was awarded the victory but Robertson can take great pride in another excellent display.

White Rose stablemate Arron Young was also in action last week and despite finishing strongly, narrowly lost out on points to Sheffield boxer M Hepplestone.

The big-hitting boxer from Lupset got off to a slow start and struggled with range and timing in the first two rounds.

However, he came to life in the third, landing a combination that forced Hepplestone into a standing count.

Sensing a knockout, Young unleashed another barrage of heavy blows that resulted in a second standing count but Hepplestone held on to survive the round.

The Sheffield boxer’s work in the first two rounds was enough to clinch a points victory.

White Rose’s Tom Cooper was also edged out on points when he appeared on the bill at the Training Cave show, in Leeds.

Cooper took the 63kg fight at short notice but was more than a match for Isaac Burgan from the Ingle Gym, in Sheffield, before losing out on the decision.