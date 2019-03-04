Normanton's Jamie Stead helps Great Britain claim silver at Quad Nations in Leicester

Normanton's Jamie Stead enjoyed more success on the international stage as he helped Great Britain's wheelchair rugby side claim a silver medal at the 2019 Quad Nations.

Britain were edged out 53-51 by Japan in an intense and brutal final, held at the Morningside Arena, Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

Jamie Stead. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

Stead, along with his GB teammates, qualified for the final after winning two of their three pool matches.

They defeated Canada 63-42 in their opening game before beating France 50-40.

The host nation were beaten 47-43 by Japan in their final pool game and were unable to avenge that defeat in yesterday afternoon's final.

Japan won all four of their games at the tournament, adding to their growing reputation on the world stage.

Britain were in front 26-25 at the break but failed to hold onto their lead as Japan came from behind to retain their Quad Nations title.

Stead has cerebral palsy and made his international debut at the Canada Cup in 2014.

He plays his club rugby with Leicester Tigers and has represented Great Britian at European and World level.

The 25-year-old made his Paralympic debut at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro and was a key part of the GB squad that won the European Championships in 2017.

Great Britain have dominated the European stage for the past number of years and will again look to claim the title of European Champions at this year's tournament which is due to be held in Denmark later this summer.