Mayor of Wakefield, Cllr Stuart Heptinstall chats to White Rose coach John Hall

Picture Special: White Rose Boxing Club hosts visit from Mayor of Wakefield

The Mayor of Wakefield, Cllr Stuart Heptinstall paid a visit to White Rose Boxing Club, ahead of their mouth-watering home show next week.

The club, is gearing up for its home show at Lightwaves Leisure Centre on Friday, May 3 and Cllr Heptinstall, a keen sports fan, dropped in to pass on his good wishes.

1. Special Visit

White Rose Boxing Club fighters are in training for next week's home show

2. All Together Now

White Rose Boxing Club's show will be at Lightwaves Leisure Centre on May 3

3. Sparring

There will be two title fights on the bill next week

4. Mirror Man

