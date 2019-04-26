Picture Special: White Rose Boxing Club hosts visit from Mayor of Wakefield
The Mayor of Wakefield, Cllr Stuart Heptinstall paid a visit to White Rose Boxing Club, ahead of their mouth-watering home show next week.
The club, is gearing up for its home show at Lightwaves Leisure Centre on Friday, May 3 and Cllr Heptinstall, a keen sports fan, dropped in to pass on his good wishes.
1. Special Visit
Mayor of Wakefield, Cllr Stuart Heptinstall chats to White Rose coach John Hall
Scott Smith Photography
other
2. All Together Now
White Rose Boxing Club fighters are in training for next week's home show
Scott Smith Photography
other
3. Sparring
White Rose Boxing Club's show will be at Lightwaves Leisure Centre on May 3
Scott Smith Photography
other
4. Mirror Man
There will be two title fights on the bill next week
Scott Smith Photography
other
