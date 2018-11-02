Robinson on top of world after Hero Himalaya

Wakefield mountain biker Patrick Robinson is safely back home after completing one of the world’s toughest races, the Hero MTB Himalaya.

The annual mountain bike race is held in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, and covers nearly 650km over a period of eight gruelling days.

Robinson enjoys some great views.

Competitors reach altitudes of 3,200m with temperatures ranging from freezing to 30 degrees but that didn’t put off Robinson, who teamed-up with two-time downhill national champion

Harry Molloy, as part of team Insync Racing, to take part in the 14th running of the event.

Molloy was forced to fly home after sustaining a serious injury in the race but Robinson, pictured above, battled on to complete it.

He said: “The event was tough as hell. You are in a different country dealing with different foods, altitude and pushing your body to the limit.

“I fell off my bike just before the race so a few days riding I was in a fair bit of pain.”

Robinson continued: “At first I was pushing hard chasing the podium but after day one, I realised that was out of my reach and my goal was then to just finish.

“When I was riding with pain I had so many negative thoughts which made it tough.

“Many times I just wanted to stop and get off my bike but I kept going.

“When I wasn’t in pain then I had positive thoughts and pushed hard to improve my time, which was really fun. A few times I was singing to myself and thinking of my future.

“The race was a real mental toughness test.

“As much as I wanted to stop, quitting was never an option for me.”