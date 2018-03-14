Rugby Union: Brave QEGS fall to Warwick in Schools Cup final at Twickenham

Defending champions Warwick School have defeated Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) 29-7 in the U18s Schools Cup final at Twickenham.

The two sides previously met in the U15s final in 2015, when the Wakefield side won 15-6, but Warwick got their revenge with victory at the home of English rugby today, Wednesday.

Warwick stormed into a 12-0 lead and although QEGS bagged a converted try to make it 12-7, Warwick extended their advantage to 19-7 just before half-time.

QEGS worked hard but couldn’t find a way through their opponents’ solid defence and Warwick added to their tally midway through the second half before bagging a late score to rubber-stamp victory.