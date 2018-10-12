Sandal prepare for visit of league leaders

Sandal RUFC will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host league leaders Blaydon at Standbridge Lane tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

The Wakefield side currently sit in eighth spot after two wins and three defeats from their opening five games.

Sandal have had the benefit of a week’s rest, along with Blaydon, who triumphed over Harrogate with a 42-36 win in their last outing.

Tomorrow’s hosts suffered a heavy defeat on their trip to Wirral in their last fixture, losing 42-19.

Blaydon top the division with four wins from their opening five and have secured at least one bonus point in every fixture thus far.

Their only defeat came in a narrow 26-24 loss to Hull in their third game of the campaign, where they still earned two bonus points.

Sandal’s clashes have not been short of drama this season with their latest victory a 49-48 win over Rossendale last month.

The week previous to that nail-biting triumph, they conceded a last-minute try to lose 33-32 at Billingham.

Elsewhere, pick up a copy of today’s Wakefield Express for a special report, complete with pictures, from Sandal’s rugby union festival last weekend.