Snooker: Rebecca Kenna sees off Shannon Metcalf to lift 2018 Yorkshire Ladies title

World number three Rebecca Kenna from Keighley lifted the 2018 Yorkshire Ladies Snooker Championships by seeing off the challenge of Leeds’ Shannon Metcalf in a keenly-contested final at the Northern Snooker Centre.

The championships is an independent event run by established player Michelle Brown in which cueists from all over Yorkshire are eligible to enter.

Plate winner Claire Edgington with Michelle Brown.

The competitors were split into round robin groups with the top two from each section qualifying for the semi-finals.

Kenna topped her section and then defeated Leeds youngster Aimee Benn, 2-0, in the semi-finals.

The other semi-final was another meeting of up-and-coming talents as group winner Metcalf, who earlier in the day had made a 59 break, ousted Wakefield’s Steph Daughtery 2-1.

Kenna’s experience once again came to the fore in the final, though, as she defeated Metcalf 2-0, thus keeping her record of not having lost a frame throughout the day. The three-times World Championship semi-finalist also registered the competition’s highest break with a 64.

Elsewhere during the day, Wakefield’s Claire Edgington won the plate competition.

The 2018 Yorkshire Ladies Snooker Championship was supported by title sponsors Static Solutions and Mint Promotions, Wharfedale Fine Cheeses and Cue Sports Yorkshire. Thanks must go to the Northern Snooker Centre.