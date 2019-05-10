Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt aiming to continue unbeaten start to pro career

Undefeated Wakefield fighter Dom Hunt has spent the latest training camp fine tuning his arsenal as he aims to make it three wins from three in the pro ranks.

Hunt won his latest fight by knockout on March 8 but was straight back into the gym to prepare for this weekend’s bout in Doncaster.

The Lupset-born boxer will fight on the Mayhem undercard at Doncaster Dome on Saturday night, with a Central Area Welterweight title fight, which also doubles as an English Title

Eliminator, between Anthony Tomlinson and Kyle Fox topping the bill.

“I am ready to go now, I was straight out of one camp and into another,” said Hunt, who will fight at welterweight on Saturday.

“I haven’t had to shift much weight. It always helps when you aren’t out of the gym between fights.

Junior Witter (right). PIC: Scott Heavey/Getty Images.

“We have been in the gym constantly; we are able to work on new things and fine tune the things from the last camp.

“This time was about improving on the little things and trying to work on new things and new shots and making sure I am 110 per cent.”

Hunt is trained by former British, Commonwealth and World champion Junior Witter.

And the Wakefield fighter is grateful to have that wealth of professional experience in his corner.

“Junior has studied my opponent, he knows what he is about and he has put a gameplan together,” added Hunt.

“He has told me what he is like, what he does and what I need to do. Junior is a master of things like that, he is really good at watching someone and assessing their style and putting down a gameplan.

“And I am confident of being to able execute that.”

Hunt added: “When someone has been there and done it, they know what a fighter is going to try and do. He knows what I am trying to do in the ring and what I need to do to get off the shots I need to.”

Hunt has paid tribute to his sponsors and the people of Wakefield for the support he has received since turning professional.

Hunt has been sponsored by: The HEY Group, RZ-Ecoseal, INOX Fabrications, Ossett Auto Centre, BM Howarth Chartered Accountants, BOK BOK Takeaway and Nutrition and Unique Physiotherapy

He added: “It means a lot that the Wakefield community are buying tickets to come out and watch a local lad.

“Without them I wouldn’t be able to do it, so a massive thank you to them for getting behind me.”