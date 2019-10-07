Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt grateful for guidance from former World Champion Junior Witter

THE dream of reaching the elite of any sport is just that for most people - a dream.

But Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt has ambitions to get to the very top of his sport.

Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt. PIC: Ryan Marsden/Steel Stream Design.

Hunt extended his pro record to 5-0 last month and will be aiming to go six fights without defeat when he re-enters the ring in November.

The Wakefield fighter has the experienced hand of Junior Witter in his corner, a former WBC Super Lightweight champion.

The Bradford-born boxer, turned coach, won the WBC world title in 2006 before losing the belt to Timothy Bradley in 2008.

“As the fights go on there is more pressure because we are getting close to where we want to be,” said Hunt.

“And that brings pressure in itself because you do all this hard work, to get to a position where you are not that far from where you want to be.

“And to mess up at this stage would just be really tough, so you have got to keep composure and keep getting the job done.

“We have worked too hard now to let it slip.”

He added: “The one thing that Junior is, having been at the very top, is very realistic.

“He knows what level I am at and he doesn’t fill you with false hope.

“He is not one of these trainers that tells you you are the best thing ever, because that puts you in the wrong frame of mind.

“We watch the fight back and he tells me, ‘that was good, this was ok and we need to work on this.’ So it means we keep on improving.”

Hunt has fought in four-round bouts for his first five professional fights.

The Lupset-born boxer is hoping to step up to six rounds in the near future, before making another step up to eight-round contests next year.

He added: “Junior really pushes me in training so I know where my fitness is at.

“We spar six to eight rounds and I can do that. Obviously, it is very different in a fight situation.

“If you are sparring them rounds, you know you are fit enough but the mental side, the concentration, will play a bigger part.”

Hunt is eyeing a bid for the Irish title next year and added: “By the end of next year I would love to be Irish champion.

“But I can’t dwell on that too much, as I have got fights to win to get there first.

“That is the aim but it is just making sure that we don’t make any slip-ups before that point.

“It is nice to have goals, but it is important we put everything into practice first.”