Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt just 'scratching the surface' after winning fifth professional bout

WAKEFIELD BOXER Dom Hunt admits he would have snapped someone’s hand off if they told him he would boast a perfect record after five professional fights.

The 28-year-old extended his perfect record to 5-0 and with a points win over debutant Paul Scaife on Saturday night.

Dom Hunt lands a shot in Paul Scaife. PIC: Ryan Marsden/Steel Stream Design.

The four-round contest at the Magna Centre, Rotherham was Hunt’s fifth fight since his professional debut in November last year.

And the Lupset-born boxer insists that he is only scratching the surface as he eyes a six-round bout for his next contest

“If someone had said this time last year that I would be 5-0; I would’ve snapped their hand off for that,” he said.

“It is good because we are nowhere near our full potential, we are just scratching the surface. There is plenty more to come.

“We have had different types of fighters: we have had tall lads, short and stocky strong lads and we have had different styles and as a team we have coped with them all.

“The most important thing is that we keep improving.

“Fight by fight it is getting better and the things I am working on in the gym, I am implementing on fight night.”

Hunt is trained by former WBC Light-Welterweight champion Junior Witter.

The Wakefield fighter trains twice a day, five days a week and once on a Saturday at Witter’s Boxing Club in Rotherham.

As the bell signalled the end of the final round on Saturday night, Hunt was confident he had done enough to earn the victory.

He added: “He came forward and was throwing a lot of punches and it was a great fight.

“It showed that I can deal with someone who can put pressure on. I boxed to instructions, which is another box ticked. I knew, without sounding cocky, that I had won every round.

“We have this thing, where if you get caught with one punch, make sure you land three.

“We knew I was winning the rounds and it was just about making sure that as the fight went on it was about sticking to the plan.

“He didn’t really change his style so he was easier to pick off as the fight went on.

“I was working the body to slow him down and you could tell the body shots were taking the energy out of him.

“The last couple of rounds were with a pace I was really comfortable at.”

Hunt’s first five bouts have all been four-round contests, but he will now be moving onto longer fights as he aims to secure a title in 2020.

The Wakefield fighter has Irish roots and is hoping to fight for the Irish welterweight title next year.

“I am moving up now to six rounds and then an eight-rounder,” said Hunt.

“And once I have done an eight-rounder and hopefully come through that with a win, then I can fight for it [the Irish title].

“It is about moving onto bigger challenges now and trying to win some belts.”