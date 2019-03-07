Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt "stepping into the unknown" ahead of second pro bout

Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt says he is "stepping into the unknown" ahead of his second professional bout tomorrow night.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to face Martyn Rowland on the card at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Dom Hunt (left) with trainer Junior Witter (centre) and fellow fighter Chris Dutton (right).

Hunt claimed a 40-36 points victory against Matthew Hall in his first four rounder in November.

Rowland will be making his pro debut and Hunt admits that he has to have every base covered in order to give himself the best chance of victory.

"It is his debut, so he is going to come out and want to prove himself," said Hunt.

"It will be a good fight. It is hard to do research on someone you don't know anything about.

Dom Hunt's trainer, Junior Witter, is a former WBC champion. PIC: Scott Heavey/Getty Images.

"We are stepping into the unknown, really. He is going to come there to win, and I am there to win so it is going to be a good fight to watch.

"If he comes out swinging, we have got to plan for that. If he comes out trying to box on the back foot we have got to plan for that.

"So, we have got all bases covered.

"I have just got to listen to Junior [Witter, Hunt's trainer], in the corner. He has been there and done it at the highest level, so all I have got to do is listen to him and I'll be alright."

Tomorrow night's bout is another four-rounder, with Hunt's fight the second on a seven-strong card at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Hunt admits that he is largely unaffected by nerves, and, for him, the fight is the "fun" part of being a professional boxer.

He said: "If you do all the hard work in the gym, there is nothing else you can do.

"I am not one for nerves, if you prepare yourself at 110 per cent and get in there and do what you've planned, then you are on your way.

"I am not nervous, I am just ready to go in there and do what I have been practicing.

"I see the fight is the fun bit.

"All the training, the running and the early mornings, that is the hard bit."

Hunt finished his sparring sessions last week and has just been putting the final touches on his preparations ahead of tomorrow's fight.

He added: "I finished my sparring off last week, I had been sparring some really good fighters this camp.

"This week is just about sharpening up in the pads, a lot of resting as well to make sure there are no injuries and no aches and pains.

"I am ready to go in there and put a performance in."