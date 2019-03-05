Wakefield's Ollie Wood finishes seventh in men's madison at World Championships

Wakefield track cyclist Ollie Wood and teammate Ethan Hayter were unable to add to British Cycling's medal haul on the final day of racing at the 2019 UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

The pair finished seventh in the men's madison in Pruszkow, Poland on Sunday afternoon.

Hayter and Wood started well and gained a lap with 120 laps of 200 remaining.

That put them into fourth but from that point the two riders were left chasing the race.

They finished 51 points from the medal places after being just four points away from the podium spots midway through the race.

“For whatever reason we couldn’t recover, or get in the right position to recover, and from then on it was tough," said Wood after an exhausting ride.

"The bunch was full gas, there was always someone trying to take a lap.

“When it’s like that, there’s always people taking all sorts of risks, you’re over, you’re under, unless you’re at the front, you’re just a passenger, you’re spectating the race and that was our mistake I think.”

Britain picked up four medals at the Championships to finish sixth in the medal table.

The men and women both picked up silvers in the team pursuit while Elinor Barker claimed an opening-day gold in the women's scratch race.

Hayter took bronze in the men's omnium on Saturday which proved to be the last British medal claimed at a testing World Championships.