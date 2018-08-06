Wakefield’s Wood teams up with Hayter to win Euro bronze

OLLIE WOOD had never ridden with Madison partner Ethan Hayter before, but after securing European bronze on the boards of Glasgow, their partnership is only just beginning.

The pair had the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on their feet as a scintillating late attack saw them secure a vital lap, with a final sprint proving enough to earn their place on the event podium.

Great Britain bronze medallists Ethan Hayter (left) and Oliver Wood during the Madison Men Final

Confusion reigned as points were calculated but once their third place was confirmed the cheers only got louder, Hayter backing up his omnium gold earlier in the week in style.

For Wakefield’s Wood meanwhile, this achievement came just 24 hours after competing in a gruelling points race that had left him physically and mentally fatigued.

“Ethan surpassed what he wanted to do in the omnium, it was a great ride and maybe we carried the speed to our strength in the last ten laps,” said Wood, also a European bronze medallist in the team pursuit.

“We had a bit of a bad patch in the middle – or maybe I did – I can’t speak for Ethan, but we haven’t been training specifically for that race so we can’t be too unhappy with that. It’s the first time me and Ethan have ridden together, we were trying to win –we didn’t just come here just looking for a medal.”

