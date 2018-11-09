Waring on top of the world in Scotland

Wakefield’s Donna Waring produced a champion’s ride at the World Endurance Mountain Bike Organisation (WEMBO) World Solo 24-hour Championships.

Waring was among those who took on the considerable challenge of a 24-hour race over a gruelling route that started and finished at Scotland’s Nevis Range, snaked up Aonach Mor, deep into the Leanachan Forest and on to the world famous Witch’s Trail.

Donna Waring in action.

The event is designed to enable riders to continue for the entire 24 hours regardless of the weather conditions.

The Wakefield rider only took up cycling in 2014 but she has gone on to compete in road, MTB, enduro, single speed and endurance disciplines.

Riding for team NIER (No Idea Endurance Racing), Waring scooped the world crown as a solo rider in the women’s single speed category.

She said: “I’ve been competing in 24-hour mountain bike challenges for the past three years.

“It can be tough fitting in all the training required but it is something I love so it’s worth it.

“I made the decision to submit my application to ride in the WEMBO World 24-Hour Mountain Bike Championship only a few weeks prior as with a busy summer I struggled to get the practice miles in.

“Not only did I compete, but also I chose to ride a single speed bike.

“As you can imagine in Scotland in October, it was cold, rained for 22 hours and we rode in 15 hours of darkness. However, meeting competitors from all over the world was fantastic and I had the best time.

“I was delighted to win first place and be named as the Female Solo Single speed World Champion 2018.

“There’s no time to rest though as I’m also hoping to compete in the European 24-hour Championships in Portugal in September.”

Waring manages to fit in 25 hours of training each week alongside her job as a Senior Project Officer with Carnegie Great Outdoors.

In June, Waring was crowned women’s solo single speed national champion in the British Solo 24-hour Championships, in the Isle of Man, where she also claimed third overall in the championships.