WATCH - Boxer Dom Hunt lands knockout blow to maintain 100 per cent start in pro ranks

Dom Hunt is keen to keep answering the questions thrown at him after making it two wins from two in the pro ranks last weekend.

The Wakefield boxer landed a killer left hook in the second round - video courtesy of Stefy Bull Promotions - of the four-round bout to win by knockout against debutant Martyn Rowland.

Dom Hunt made it two wins from two in the pro ranks last Friday.

The 27-year-old won his first fight via a points’ decision in November and Hunt insists he will keep “ticking the boxes” as he continues to build his reputation as a professional fighter.

“After the first fight, people were saying he doesn’t look to be much of a puncher. But, if you look at my amateur record, most of my wins were by knockout,” said Hunt.

“I think I have shown that I can punch now, that is one box ticked. I have just got to keep ticking all the boxes as we go up through the levels.

“The next question will be can I take a shot, so I will have to prove that I can take one as well as give it.”

Hunt is coached by former WBC light-welterweight champion Junior Witter. PIC: Scott Heavey/Getty Images.

On claiming a second-round knockout, he added: “In the first round, I threw a couple of backhands and his movement was really good, he was a really tidy boxer. He was ducking low and his head movement was good.

“But Junior just said that if I threw it towards his chest, he will duck into it.

“So I just threw one to the chest and he ducked straight onto it.”

Hunt was backed by an experienced corner during last Friday’s fight at the Barnsley Metrodome. Hunt is coached by Junior Witter, who held the WBC light-welterweight title between 2006 and 2008.

James Harrison, who has been in the corner for world title fights with Leeds champion Josh Warrington, was also in Hunt’s camp last Friday.

“It makes a massive difference. I was lucky because James Harrison was helping Junior in the corner,” continued Hunt.

“He has been in the corner with Isaac Lowe and Josh Warrington in world title fights.

“So, to have two people like that in your corner makes a big impact, they were both just so calm.

“Junior could just watch the fight, he wasn’t worrying about cuts or anything, because we had a cut man in the corner.

“So all he had to do was concentrate on watching.

“It makes it so much easier because he is really calm.

“It all falls together because he gives really clear instructions and he doesn’t say too much, he just tells me what I need to hear.”

Hunt is hoping his next fight will come on the card at the Doncaster Dome in May.

He is currently enjoying a week of “normality” before heading into another gruelling eight-week training camp.

He added: “You are in this bubble for so many weeks where you can’t go out and see your mates because you have got to be in bed at a certain time to get so many hours sleep.

“You can’t eat or drink after certain times, so you can’t go out for food.

“It is nice to have a couple of days, where you see a bar of chocolate in the fridge and you think, ‘oh I can have it.’

“After a couple of days you have had your fill and you are ready to go again.

“It is nice to have a bit of normality.”