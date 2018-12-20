WATCH: Patrick Robinson speeds through the streets of Medellin to set new world record

Wakefield mountain biking ace Patrick Robinson became a Guinness World Record holder with an incredible ride in Columbia.

Robinson was one of the world’s top 25 riders invited to take part in the DH Medellin C13 Challenge.

The unique event, held in Comuna 13, is the world’s longest urban downhill and Robinson rode to a 14th place finish in front of large, enthusiastic crowds to get his name into the record books.

Following the race, a delighted Robinson took to social media and posted: “Comuna 13, what a beautiful and inspiring place.

“I had an awesome day riding the world’s longest urban downhill and getting myself into the Guinness World Records. I am super happy with how I raced.”

