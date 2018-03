FEATHERSTONE’S LD Nutrition Stadium will host the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round game between amateurs Normanton Knights and Rochdale Hornets later this month.

National Conference League Premier Division side Normanton will aim to pull off an upset against Betfred Championship club Rochdale on Saturday, March 17 (2pm kick-off).

Admission will be £10 adults, £6 concessions and £2 juniors.

Supporters will be able to pay on the gate.