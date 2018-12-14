Normanton in first round draw for Challenge Cup

Normanton Knights will be in the hat when the first round draw for the Challenge Cup takes place today (Friday) at Headingley.

A total of 52 sides have been entered into the first round of the historic competition - including Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Normanton Knights beat Batley Boys in round three last season. PIC: Andrew Bellis.

However, the Knights won’t be packing their bags for mainland Europe just yet.

Belgrade’s involvement in the Challenge Cup was on the terms that they would play rounds one and two away from home.

Normanton could still be set to clock up the miles with Welsh side Torfaen Tigers, Scotland’s Edinburgh Eagles and Irish outfit Longhorns all in the hat for the draw that will take place today.

The Knights enjoyed a superb run in last season’s competition.

Royal Navy Rugby League captain Ben Taylor. PIC: Allan McKenzie.

They reached round four of the illustrious competition before being edged out 20-8 by Championship side Rochdale Hornets.

Normanton beat the Royal Navy 12-11 in round one in 2018.

The Royal Navy, who are captained by former Stanley Rangers player Ben Taylor, are also in the hat for tomorrow’s draw.

The Knights beat Rochdale Mayfield in round two before seeing off Batley Boys in the third round.

One game from the first-round ties will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website. First round matches will be played over the weekend of January 26-27.