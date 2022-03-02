Amy-Eloise Markovc heading for World Indoor Championships in Belgrade after winning first British title
Wakefield Harriers’ Olympian Amy-Eloise Markovc is heading to the World Indoor Championships after continuing her impressive start to the athletics season.
Amy-Eloise won her first British title when finishing a convincing first in the women’s 3000m at the UK indoor Championships, in Birmingham, in a time of 9:04.26.
The USA-based runner waited until the latter stages to make her move, but wound up the pace to come home ahead of Amelia Quirk (Bracknell AC) in 9:06.21 and third-placed Izzy Fry (Newbury), who clocked 9:09.30
Markovc won the European Indoor Championships last year and went on to represent team GB in the Tokyo Olympics. She will now have the chance to go for World Indoor glory in Belgrade next month after her victory automatically qualified her for the event.
The British title came off the back of a highly encouraging run at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix when Amy-Eloise posted a World Indoors qualifying time in the 1500m with a new outright PB time of 4:08.68.