Amy-Eloise Markovc heading for World Indoor Championships in Belgrade after winning first British title

Amy-Eloise Markovc has earned selection for the British team for the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Amy-Eloise won her first British title when finishing a convincing first in the women’s 3000m at the UK indoor Championships, in Birmingham, in a time of 9:04.26.

The USA-based runner waited until the latter stages to make her move, but wound up the pace to come home ahead of Amelia Quirk (Bracknell AC) in 9:06.21 and third-placed Izzy Fry (Newbury), who clocked 9:09.30

Markovc won the European Indoor Championships last year and went on to represent team GB in the Tokyo Olympics. She will now have the chance to go for World Indoor glory in Belgrade next month after her victory automatically qualified her for the event.

