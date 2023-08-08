Asia Harris helps England to bronze medal in World Junior Squash Championships

Former Ackworth School student Asia took part in the 2023 WSF World Junior Championships and was representing England for the last time in a major juniors event as she moves now into the senior ranks.

The 18-year-old world top 100 player was disappointing in the individuals, maybe still feeling jetlagged after travelling so far for the event, but more than made up for it in the team tournament in securing her team a bronze medal.

In the team competition Asia did not lose a match as number five seeds England exceeded their ranking to reach the semi-finals, including beating Caroline Fouts, from the USA, in an epic 3/2 match in which she came from two down, fighting back to win 11/6 in the fifth deciding set.

Asia Harris flew the flag for England in the World Junior Championships.

In the the semis England were unable to conquer top seeds and eventual champions Egypt, but Asia was involved in an awesome match against world number one junior Aamina Orfy.

She lost 3/0, but took took the game to her highly rated opponent, who just six days earlier had won her second consecutive individual championship.

Orfy showed her class in a hard-fought 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 win with Asia managing to take the most points off her in the entire tournament.

Teams involved were Hong Kong/ China, USA, India, South Africa, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Ireland, Malaysia, Canada, Australia, Scotland and New Zealand.