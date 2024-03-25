Belks go back to running roots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeremy's family, now living in Yorkshire and Scotland, are coming together throughout 2024 to undertake a series of physical challenges - Move it for Manorlands - to raise awareness of the work of the charity and to raise much needed funds to sustain the care the charity offers.

The target is 5,000 miles and £5,000! So far they have run, cycled and walked over 1,000 miles, including taking part in 5km and 10km races in January and February.

The Ackworth Half Marathon route this coming Saturday will be their biggest challenge however sisters Rachel, Wendy and Liz have been preparing for decades. Now in their late 40s and early 50s, the sisters were introduced to running by their GP parents at the age of 7. Encouraged to jog weekly, they went on to compete at school-level cross country. Their Dad, Jeremy, led by example, running regularly, so it seemed a natural progression for him to became involved in setting up and competing in the inaugural Ackworth Half Marathon, an event which laid the foundations for today's Ackworth Road Runners club.

Jeremy in 1st Ackworth Half Marathon

Jeremy encouraged his daughters, and later on his grandsons to embrace challenge, which he considered "character-building". Noah (11), Nicol (15) and Rowan (17) will pick up the baton next Saturday, cycling alongside their mums and aunt around the 13-mile route. They will be supported by other family members and local friends who will cheer them on their way.

Local residents will remember Jeremy as a kind, caring and dedicated family doctor who believed in a life of service. His family is immensely grateful for all the support they have received, and are keen to use this opportunity to raise awareness and funds for Sue Ryder. This charity strives to ensure that no one has to face dying or grief alone. They are there when it matters. The Belk sisters and family are running hard to support them in this mission and are looking forward to returning to their running roots this weekend!

