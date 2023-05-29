A stellar crowd were out in force to see some exciting racing and then dance the night away with 80s music legend Kim Wilde, writes Richard Hammill.

Once the horses had safely left the course after the last race, racegoers flooded the Parade Ring, packing it out in keen anticipation of Kim Wilde’s performance.

There was a fantastic atmosphere with racegoers enjoying an evening to remember with one of the UK’s most famous and successful female artistes treating spectators to a hit-laden show.

Westernesse gets ahead in a driving finish to win a competitive handicap at Pontefract for David O’Meara and owners The Horse Watchers. Picture: Alan Wright

There was some fantastic racing to kick off proceedings too.

The feature race on the card was £30,000 EBF Northern Commercials Juddmonte Novice with six exciting youngsters stepping forward to stake their claim.

The hot favourite was Tom Dascombe’s Nellie Leylax, but he failed to fire on this occasion.

Instead it was George Boughey’s exciting Muqtahem who took the honours.

Tim Easterby’s Carrigillihy maintained his 100 per cent course record at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

A promising third on his debut at Musselburgh, the son of Soldier’s Call had progressed really well to win ahead of two newcomers from the Fahey and Johnston yards in Expert Choice and There’s No Limit – both of whom will be winning races soon.

The old adage of ‘horses for courses’ is never more true than at Ponte and Tim Easterby’s Carrigillihy was maintaining his 100 per cent course record when winning for the fourth time at his beloved track.

Never far from the pace, the dashing grey battled on bravely to hold on by a nose from the fast finishing Unplugged.

The winner could try his hand in one of the course’s stayers series in the future with a step up from 1m4f to 2m one of a few options for the gelding.

It was a good night for Paul Midgley and he collected a double on the card courtesy of A Shining Moon and Venture Express.

Both horses carried top weight in their respective races with the former scoring at the rewarding odds of 25-1.

The latter was much more fancied and took the finale at 7-2, in the process winning his third race at Pontefract.

There was a competitive field of 11 who lined up for the opening 1m handicap with the well fancied Westernesse taking home the prize for David O’Meara and owners The Horse Watchers.

It looks like another shrewd purchase for the owners who bought the four-year-old out of Dermot Weld’s yard in Ireland.

The gamble of the race, the formerly smart Cliffs of Capri, could never really land a blow, but stayed on well to finish just behind the leaders.

Edward Bethell’s Quandary had made his debut at the track earlier in the year. He finished third behind two subsequent winners and added his own name to the scoresheet when taking the race in great fashion.

Quickening up smartly in the home straight, Callum Rodriguez’s mount stayed on well after hitting the front and could be another one to follow from a race that has thrown up plenty of winners.

The next race meeting at the Pontefract track is another evening fixture.

The Racing For Everyone Racenight, held on Monday, June 12, is a new venture for the course with the track throwing its doors open to guests who may be looking to go racing for the first time.

With BSL signers on the big screen, an autism friendly sensory room, and a ‘trip down memory lane’ talk, there is plenty going on for everyone.

At one of the most relaxing race meetings during the season, it is an ideal way to experience the atmosphere of a race meeting for the first time.

The ponte team want to make the race meeting as accessible to everyone as they can and have made a few additions to the day to improve the event, including an orientation tour of the racecourse and its facilities at 3pm before the general public are admitted.

This will see some of the recently upgraded facilities highlighted for those who may have additional needs or specific accessibility requirements.

Sunflower lanyards will be available at the entrances and sunflower benches in a quiet area of the course have been introduced, specifically for those who need a little space.Large font menus and racecards are available and two BSL interpreters will be in the bar areas and on the big screen to assist those who may be hard of hearing.