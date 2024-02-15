Call goes out to make a splash in Diabetes UK challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swim22 runs between 22 March and 22 June and involves swimming a total of 22 miles – the same width as the English Channel. Participants can take on the challenge at their own pace, in their local pool or the open water, accumulating the miles across the course of the 12 weeks.

All funds raised will go towards Diabetes UK’s work, funding life-saving research and helping people living with diabetes to get the care and support they need.

Actor and Diabetes UK supporter Annette Badland, whose credits include EastEnders, Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and multiple Emmy award-winning comedy Ted Lasso, is encouraging people to take part in the challenge after completing it twice herself.

Annette said: “Diabetes UK’s Swim22 challenge is a fantastic way to find a fitter, more confident you. I know first-hand that swimming 22 miles over 12 weeks is no mean feat – but the sense of accomplishment you get at the end of the challenge is unmatchable.

“You'll feel a boost in your mood after every swim and knowing your fundraising efforts are going towards supporting people affected by diabetes makes all those more challenging swims so worthwhile.”

Clare Howarth, Head of the North Region at Diabetes UK, added: “Whether you haven’t swum in a while or you’re a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fundraising advice along the way.

“By taking on Swim22, you’ll not only be swimming towards a healthier you. The money you raise will help fund our vital work, including the development of life-changing treatments and supporting people to live well with diabetes.

“So, please, sign up to Swim22 and make a splash for Diabetes UK.”

People taking part can swim in their local pool or the open water, alone or with family, friends, or colleagues.

In addition to the standard 22 mile distance, there are two other challenges to choose from. Participants can do ‘The Half’, covering 11 miles – half the distance to France and still an impressive feat. More experienced swimmers may wish to take on ‘The Double’ – swimming 44 miles, the equivalent of swimming to France and back again.

There are some amazing rewards on offer for challengers, including a Swim22 swimming cap, three unique distance medals, to a limited-edition towel for anyone who raises more than £350.