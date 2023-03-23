News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
39 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
16 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
18 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane aims to take his chance to impress on big CFS promotion

Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane is out to make the most of an exciting opportunity he has been given by one of the biggest Muay Thai/ kickboxing promotions in Europe.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 2 min read

The 23-year-old multi format fighter is included on the bill for the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event taking place at the iconic York Hall, London venue on Saturday, April 8.

Slimane will take on Saber Ghrib, from the Fight City Gym, in London, in a match made at 72kg and is hoping to have the backing of a big local following with friends and supporters making it down to the capital for the fight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Castleford man boasts a record of 14-2-1 from his amateur contests, he is 2-0 in professional BKB and 3-2 in the professional K1 ranks. His opponent is 2-1 as a pro.

​Aaron Slimane is hoping to have his hands raised at the end of his CFS13 fight against Sabir Ghrib.
​Aaron Slimane is hoping to have his hands raised at the end of his CFS13 fight against Sabir Ghrib.
​Aaron Slimane is hoping to have his hands raised at the end of his CFS13 fight against Sabir Ghrib.
Most Popular

”I have been fighting for years now, having my first amateur tournament when I was 14 and since then I’ve not looked back, Slimane told the Express.

“I’ve competed in pretty much all forms of combat sports in K1 kickboxing, boxing Muay Thai and BKB.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’ve won various titles, including two British and numerous area titles, and by the end of the year look to add a European crown to the list.

"I’ve done all this while serving as a full-time solider in the British Army. I have been in the Duke of Lancaster’s regiment for my first few years in the military and have now moved to my county regiment, the Yorkshire Regiment.”

Slimane knows his next fight is a big opportunity for him.

He added: “I’m hoping a big win on such a big promotion as this one in April could lead to even bigger fights on bigger platforms within K1/Muay Thai.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"While being active in kickboxing I am looking to stay active in BKB as well where I am undefeated and signed to BKB tm.

"I will be looking to get back in the BKB ring in June after a big win in April.”

Slimane trains at the Sweatbox Gym, AVT MMA Leeds and Yorkshire Gladiators.

Sponsors helping Aaron to achieve his fighting ambitions are DK landscapes and garden services; Ben Robinson visuals; Siam sports therapy; Black Bull, Castleford; Miners Arms, Altofts; B&A building services; Lake land consultants; 4 eleven combat brand; Shaun Pick sports massages; Perfetto Pizza; Gentleman’s Quarter barber shop; and Onix tattoo studio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Castleford fighters Anthony Holmes and Nathan Owens impress with victories on BK...
CastlefordEuropeLondon