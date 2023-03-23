The 23-year-old multi format fighter is included on the bill for the Combat Fight Series CFS 13 event taking place at the iconic York Hall, London venue on Saturday, April 8.

Slimane will take on Saber Ghrib, from the Fight City Gym, in London, in a match made at 72kg and is hoping to have the backing of a big local following with friends and supporters making it down to the capital for the fight.

The Castleford man boasts a record of 14-2-1 from his amateur contests, he is 2-0 in professional BKB and 3-2 in the professional K1 ranks. His opponent is 2-1 as a pro.

​Aaron Slimane is hoping to have his hands raised at the end of his CFS13 fight against Sabir Ghrib.

”I have been fighting for years now, having my first amateur tournament when I was 14 and since then I’ve not looked back, Slimane told the Express.

“I’ve competed in pretty much all forms of combat sports in K1 kickboxing, boxing Muay Thai and BKB.

"I’ve won various titles, including two British and numerous area titles, and by the end of the year look to add a European crown to the list.

"I’ve done all this while serving as a full-time solider in the British Army. I have been in the Duke of Lancaster’s regiment for my first few years in the military and have now moved to my county regiment, the Yorkshire Regiment.”

Slimane knows his next fight is a big opportunity for him.

He added: “I’m hoping a big win on such a big promotion as this one in April could lead to even bigger fights on bigger platforms within K1/Muay Thai.

"While being active in kickboxing I am looking to stay active in BKB as well where I am undefeated and signed to BKB tm.

"I will be looking to get back in the BKB ring in June after a big win in April.”

Slimane trains at the Sweatbox Gym, AVT MMA Leeds and Yorkshire Gladiators.

Sponsors helping Aaron to achieve his fighting ambitions are DK landscapes and garden services; Ben Robinson visuals; Siam sports therapy; Black Bull, Castleford; Miners Arms, Altofts; B&A building services; Lake land consultants; 4 eleven combat brand; Shaun Pick sports massages; Perfetto Pizza; Gentleman’s Quarter barber shop; and Onix tattoo studio.

