Castleford RUFC youngsters enjoy county cup tie success

The success continued with a 32-7 victory that reflected the hard work the boys have been putting in at training and the great team ethos the coaches and players are building.

The game started with a Malton exerting the early pressure. But every player stood their ground and the hosts could not find a way through.

The strong defence quickly turned into attack when some excellent rucking resulted in Castleford gaining position and a clever sequence of passes created space for the lightning winger Alex Stirk to break the line and score the first try of the game.

Castleford RUFC U14s were impressive in a Yorkshire Cup tie at Malton.

This turned the momentum in Castleford’s favour and the forwards kept battering the home defence, getting the attack closer and closer to Malton’s line.

A fancy bit of footwork from Sam Bosworth exposed a gap close to the line and he went over to score Castleford's second try.

A momentary lapse in what had been an excellent defensive performance saw Malton hit back with a converted try to make it 10-7 at half-time.

Castleford started the second half like they meant business and again some excellent work by the forwards pushed Malton further and further back.

This time it was the turn of Will Kilburn to expose the home defensive weakness and a clever step and strong running meant they could not stop him going over.

Castleford continued to play with a strong defence, winning the scrums and ensuring every player took responsibility in the ruck when needed.

Turning defence into attack again some great passing gave Harrison Tonks space to put his pace to the test and he did not disappoint, leaving the Malton defence looking like they were running in treacle as he scored Castleford's fourth try, which was converted by Sam Bosworth.

The momentum was now with Castleford and they continued to play some excellent attacking rugby with the forwards drawing the defence in and then passing the ball out to the backs who moved the ball brilliantly to get it out to Logan Clark who outpaced the opposition to score.

The team had to dig deep and defend the line for the next five minutes, but every player stepped up and took responsibility, forcing Malton to make errors.

For Castleford’s sixth and final try there was an almost identical attack from their forwards, allowing the backs to use their pace and after moving the ball out to Clark he put the ball over the line for his second try.