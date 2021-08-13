Cyclist Ollie Wood hopes Olympic experience will be put to good use

Ollie Wood of Team Great Britain and teammates sprint during the men ́s team pursuit first round at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wood, 25, made his debut in the massive global event last week when part of the men’s team pursuit track cycling team taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Although part of another overall British team that topped the cycling medals table Wood’s part did not quite go according to plan as he did not bring back a medal, but he reckons the experience will help him going forward as it will for the rest of the pursuit team.

The team did become the fastest GB line-up of all-time, setting a new record in Tokyo, so all was not doom and gloom at missing a medal this time.

After the team pursuiters finished in seventh place, Wood reflected: “We came away with a lot less than we had hoped, but the experience will stand us well.

“It was nice to round out the competition with a British record of 3:45 too.

“It’s been a privilege to represent Team GB. Thank you to everyone who got us here and all the support.”

On earning his selection to the team, Wood had previously said: “Over the moon to be selected for the Olympics for Team GB. Something I’ve worked towards for my whole adult life.”

Having achieved one ambition, Wood will now be looking to push forward with a place in the Commonwealth Games team the next major aim in 2022 when they take place in Birmingham next July.

Meanwhile, there are many in the sport that believe this young GB pursuit team can go places in the years to come, leading to medal glory in Paris in 2024.