Daniel Franks leads Wakefield Harriers contingent in testing Yorkshire Cross Country Championships

But despite the difficult conditions all of the Wakefield Harriers competing did well in their events.Club cross country champion Daniel Franks had probably his best senior cross country race to date, finishing an excellent 13th in the senior men's race.

He was followed home by Ashley Crowe in 74th place; Paul Gilbert, 112th; and Ian Shipley, 155th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best individual position by a Harrier was achieved by the fast-improving Samuel Bona, who finished in a superb sixth in the U13 boys race.

Daniel Franks led the Wakefield Harriers runners home in the Yorkshire Cross Country Championships.

This impressive run and should have clinched him selection for the Yorkshire team in events to come this year.

The U15 girls team also did well, with Rosie Thistlewood finishing a highly creditable ninth, Evie Tunney 18th, Jessica Watson 25th and Ava Walsh 27th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together the Wakefield line-up finished fourth in the team standings.

Other Harriers competing well were Elliott Prentice (15th in the U20 men's race), Euan Gaskin (18th in the U17 men's race) and Paige Watson (19th in the U17 ladies race).

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were quite a few Harriers competing at the third Yorkshire Indoor Open meeting at Sheffield, with some good performances shining through.

The highlight was a new U11 boys club 60m record of 8.93 seconds from Ethan Ford, beating the previous record set by Ben Chafer in 2014 by 1/100th of a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ava Walsh was the winner of this year's Junior Christmas Handicap Race, finishing just seven seconds ahead of Rosie Thistlewood, with Jessica Watson finishing 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fastest time was recorded by Rosie Thistlewood.

In fourth place was Evie Tunney, fifth was Will Fothergill, sixth Amelia Thorpe and seventh Oliver Fothergill.

Advertisement Hide Ad