Over 90 competitors from England, Wales, Ireland, Sweden and Norway took part on a day of gruelling full contact fighting.

Representing the Wakefield-based club were Wali Malik, Bartlomiej Poborowski and Lawrence Abernethy in the men’s novice middleweight category and Kyle Stewart in the men’s novice heavyweight.

In Kyokushin Karate the focus is on full-contact fighting, without neglecting the other aspects, such kihon and kata.

Members of West Yorkshire Kyokushin Karate who took part in the Scottish Open.

Kyokushin Karate is more than just a martial art for self-defence, it is Budō Karate and encompasses an entire system of well-being for the individual and teaches skills and attitudes that will last a lifetime.

It was these attributes that were displayed at the recent Scottish tournament from the West Yorkshire fighters. The club came back with Kyle Stewart winning first place in the men’s heavyweight class despite being the lightest in his category and Lawrence Abernethy winning second place in the middleweight to a dominant Irish fighter.

The club trains at the Arc Recreation Centre in Darnley on Tuesdays from 7.15pm and also at St Martins Institute, Potternewton, on Thursdays from 7pm. For further details contact Instructor Yousuf Khan on 07565 360643 or [email protected]