Euan Gaskin leads Wakefield Harriers' efforts in West Yorkshire Cross Country League race

There were no individual winners this time, but Euan Gaskin came close with his second place finish in the U17 men's race, finishing just two seconds behind the winner.

The senior men's team had another third place finish, the team scorers being Daniel Franks, who was seventh; Ben Butler, 13th; Andrew Cartwright, 30th; Steve Lowe, 33rd; U20 runner Elliot Prentice, 34th; and Ashley Crowe 46th.

The senior ladies team was fourth and they were led home again by Charlotte Knowles, who finished sixth. She was well supported by Helen Beck in 20th, Angela Dales, 36th, and U20 Holly Walker, 48th.

In the U15 girls race the scoring trio of Rosie Thistlewood (third), Jessica Watson (eighth) and Evie Tunney (17th) finished in third place.

There was another great turnout of 10 runners from the club in the U11 boys race with the scoring trio of Sydney Swan (fifth), Cade McAndrew (11th) and Ethan Ford (13th) doing well to finish second in the team event.

The B team of Lochlan Ruddock (16th), Tommy Rudd (19th) and Harry Beck (20th) were not that far behind them.

The U11 girls team were fifth, scorers being Eirian Clark (17th), Isobel Powell (30th) and Hannah Adam (33rd).