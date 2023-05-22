Flanagan's Army win closely contested FIve Towns Quiz League Handicap Cup final

The Handicap Cup final was contested by two Division One teams for the first time in a long time, in Flanagan’s Army, from Upton, and The Olde Taverners, of Pontefract.

The match started with handicaps of 16 to Flanagan’s and 17 to Olde Taverners, so there was only a one point start and it was a close affair all the way through, with the lead changing hands on several occasions.

The culmination was Olde Taverners going into the last question of the match one point behind with a chance to snatch victory at the very end. The tension was palpable, but the Taverners could not drag that last correct answer out so Flanagan’s Army won the Handicap Cup by a handicap inclusive score of 90-89 (74-72 without the weightings).

FTQL 2022-23 Handicap Cup winners Flanagan’s Army (from left): Duncan Cooper (captain), Jim Linacre, Dave Wheatley, Ashley Handley, David Bill (League chair).

The trophy was presented by league chairman David Bill, who also set the Pairs Competition that followed the final.

It was an open entry competition for randomly drawn pairs and this was won by Stuart Topps, of Upton Bees, and Lee Warburton, of Wanderers.

Focus now moves to the main finals’ night, which takes place at the Upton Arms tonight (Monday) from 7.45pm.

The Plate Knockout final will feature a rematch between Flanagan’s Army and Olde Taverners and will be followed by the Knockout Cup final between the top two finishers in this year’s league competition, Lofthouse Lions and Wanderers, to conclude proceedings for the 2022-23 season.

FTQL 2022-23 Pairs Competition winners Stuart Topps and Lee Warburton with league chair David Bill.

Hostilities for FTQL 32 will recommence in late September with the AGM in early September at a venue to be yet decided.

