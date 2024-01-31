Gamefight BJJ Wakefield continue their success story with medals galore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year saw the club total 11 gold medals, 35 silvers and 14 bronze in competitions round the country.

And they are already off and running in 2024 with strong performances in the Empire Yorkshire Winter Openat York Sports Centre.

Peter Green led the way with double gold performances in the intermediate GI and No GI while Piotr Bielak took a silver in the Gi Elite and Reynnahn Bradley Silver a No GI bronze in the juniors section.

Gamefight BJJ Wakefield martial arts members competed well in the Empire Yorkshire Winter Open.

Harry Birch earned a bronze in the No GI and was also also fourth in GI with Lucas Jones in fifth place in the GI.

The Carlton Street club ended last year with students bringing back four medals from the Empire Manchester Open with gold and silver for Reynnahn and one silver each for Piotr and Jake Barnes.

More success came earlier in the year at the Empire Leeds Open with four of their seven juniors taking part earning medals to go with seniors taking three silvers and a bronze.

Gamefight BJJ Wakefield were well represented in the National Masters and they brought home three golds, four silvers and three bronze medals.

And in the BJJ British Open Kamil Wesling, Dan Milnes, Piotr, Jake and Graham Meek all earned silvers with Dan Thompson and Andy Pioro achieving fifth place finishes.