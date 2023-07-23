News you can trust since 1852
​Great Britain call-up for Wakefield Gym Club tumbler Lucy Griffiths

​A young Wakefield Gym Club tumbling superstar has caught the eye of the Great Britain coaches to earn a call-up to the national squad.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Eleven-year-old tumbling superstar Lucy Griffiths has earned selection for the prestigious International Scalibius Cup, which is taking place in Portugal.

Lucy’s call-up comes on the back of some impressive results in competition and her involvement in the GB Development squad, which gets together held at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

This will be a great opportunity for Lucy to establish herself on the international circuit, although it will be a tough baptism for the youngster with tumblers from more than 15 countries from around the world taking part in the Portugal event.

Wakefield Gym Club's Lucy Griffiths has earned GB selection.Wakefield Gym Club's Lucy Griffiths has earned GB selection.
Lucy trains at Wakefield Gym Club four to five times a week in the tumbling program.

Along with another of the club’s most promising young gymnasts, Rose Justice, selection to the GB Development squad was earned last year.

This involved attending squad camps at Lilleshall National Sports Centre and taking part in international competitions and training camps, as well as competing in competitions for Wakefield Gym Club.

Wakefield Gym Club in partnership with the Penny appeal have being able to offer gymnasts from Wakefield the opportunity to be able to enhance their gymnastics with the full time gymnastics facility in Thornes Park on the Penny appeal campus.If your child is interested in gymnastics the club has spaces available, contact [email protected] or ring 07432230504.

