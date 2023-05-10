Harrison Carter in top form for Pontefract AC in Yorkshire League throwing events

Carter went beyond the 10 metres mark for the first time in the shot, winning the event with 10.07 metres, and he also took first place in the discus with another personal best of 28.39m.

Archie Fraser won the U17 men's long jump with 4.93m, just ahead of Ryan Byrne, who was second with 4.81m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie came second in the 200m in 26.3 seconds and Ryan was third in the 400m in 62.4 and third in the 800m in 2:29.7.

Harrison Carter was in good form in his discus event in a Yorkshire League meeting.

Tom Shinkins finished first in the U15 boys 300m in 44.5 seconds and Michael Stejskal claimed top spot in the U15 boys discus with 15.53m and second place in the shot putt with 6.68m.

Katie Kelly enjoyed two victories in the U17 ladies 200m (28.4) and 300m (44.6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrice Cunningham also had two wins in this age group. These came in the long jump with 4.23m and the high jump with 1.45m.

Madison Toddington produced an excellent personal best to win the U17 ladies discus with 20.54m and she was also second in the shot putt with 7.89m.

Isabella Tordoff was another Pontefract athlete to secure a double success at this meeting, winning the U13 girls long jump with 3.45m and the 70m hurdles in 17.4.

Freya Child came first in the U13 girls discus with 12.12m and second in the 70m hurdles in 18.1 while Isabelle Gittins was second in the U13 girls 75m in 12.6 and second in the long jump with 2.89m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the newly introduced 4x300m mixed relay for U17 men and ladies, the Pontefract quartet of Archie Fraser, Beatrice Cunningham, Ryan Byrne and Katie Kelly came first in 3:4.0.