Horbury Youth Project volunteers to participate in Great North Run to raise vital funds for young people

Volunteers from the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project will take part in this year’s Great North Run, to raise vital funds for more than 350 young people within the area.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Volunteers from a local young people’s project will join thousands of runners heading to the North East to participate in the largest half marathon in the world.

Set to take place on September 10, the Horbury volunteers, who help to support young people across the area, will join other participants in running 13.1 miles between Newcastle-upon-Tyne and South Shields.

Volunteers Richard King, Jacqueline Walter, Erin Townsend and Harriet Gavan-Duffy from the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project will join youth project beneficiary Dominic Ellis to tackle the half-marathon to raise money for the project and the 350 young people it helps.

The team are participating to raise vital funds to support over 350 young people in Horbury.
As part of the Horbury Churches Together Charity, the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project supports vulnerable young people, aged 11 to 25, across Horbury and the surrounding areas of Netherton, Lupset, Middlestown, South Ossett and Overton, to deliver mentoring support, self-esteem groups, holiday activities and outreach work.

The project also runs developmental experiences such as residentials, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, various sporting activities and hosts youth clubs in three different locations in Horbury and Netherton.

John Walter, business manager of the project, said: “Our mantra is to never give up on any young person.

Richard King, Jacqueline Walter and Dominic Ellis will all participate in the upcoming Great North Run.
“All are deserving of our every effort to help them develop at their own pace, achieve their full potential, and to enjoy a full and valuable adult life.

The project is supported by National Lottery Funding but still needs to raise money through necessary fundraisers to stay afloat and continue its support.

John added: “The project still needs to raise £40,000 each year from its own efforts including the key Great North Run event, which it is hoped will raise at least £4,000.

“For a project with five staff and so many young people who need help, we need all the community to get behind us.”

To support the Horbury Youth Project’s Great North Run team, visit https://greatnorthrun2023.enthuse.com/horburychurchestogether/profile

To find out more about becoming a volunteer for the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project, visit: www.horburybreakthrough.com

